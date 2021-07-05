Knife arch temporarily installed at entrance to Pudsey Park following recent stabbing

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the back at Pudsey Bus Station in Leeds on July 18.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place and appeared in court last month.

A mobile knife arch was deployed at the entrance to Pudsey Park on July 2.

Councillor Simon Seary told the YEP officers were "observing anyone that avoided that area".

He said: "Thank you to West Yorkshire Police - Leeds West for deploying the mobile knife arch this evening at Pudsey Park.

"This is something that I have been continually asking the NPT inspector to be deploy and we need more operations like this across the area.

"Uniformed and plain clothed officers were observing anyone that avoided the area."

Councillor Seary said the knife arch had been a success in the community.

The arch was installed for a period of four hours, he added.

Some residents voiced concerns about visitors avoiding the arch using other entrances.

However, the councillor added: "The police flood an area with uniformed and plain clothed officers and then deploy the arch, the ones that walk away or divert their original route are then searched by officers on the ground.

"It’s not designed to sit in one place for long periods of time."

Acting Inspector Carl Robinson, of the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The use of safety arches is just one element of our proactive work in communities to detect and deter the carrying of knives and other offensive weapons.