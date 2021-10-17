Brogan Regan was riding his motorbike with a balaclava over the number plate when he committed the offence on Kirkstall Road on September 9 , Leeds Crown Court heard.

Stephen Littlewood, prosecuting, said Regan and his pillion passenger shouted at the rider they had targeted and told him to get off his £1,600 bike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brogan Regan

Regan, 21, grabbed hold of the man's rucksack and tried to get hold of the bike's keys.

A van driver stopped to help the victim and Regan tried to ride off, but crashed into the van and fell off his bike.

The bike was registered to Regan and insured in his name.

Regan also left a training shoe at the scene.

Regan went to hospital complaining of a foot injury and later reported to police that he had been hurt in an accident where he had been struck from behind.

After he was arrested Regan told police he had taken drugs so police took him to hospital for checks.

While at hospital Regan tried to run away in handcuffs.

The court heard he denied the motorcycle was his and said he had lent it and his training shoes to a friend.

Regan admitted attempted robbery and obstructing a police officer.

Lydia Pearce, mitigating, said: "This was an extremely stupid act that did cause some harm to the complainant."

The court heard Regan, of Rowantree Drive, Bradford, has commited 14 offences in connection with vehicles including taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, theft of a vehicle and Hanoi burglary, where keys and a vehicle are stolen.

Jailing Regan for 20 months, Judge Christopher Batty told him: "You had disguised your own vehicle by pulling a balaclava over your registration plate."