Carl Chadwick was given a minimum 25-year jail sentence yesterday after confessing to killing 26-year-old Sarah Keith at her flat in Horsforth.Chadwick, 35, killed Ms Keith out of jealousy after believing she had cheated on him while he was serving a prison sentence.

Leeds Crown Court heard Chadwick killed her in the early hours of April 13 this year after they had spent the day drinking.

Chadwick attacked her moments after they had sex in the living room of the flat on Broadway.

Murderer Carl Chadwick was involved in a knife-point robbery at a Co-op store in Leeds in 2015.

He had removed the cord from her dressing gown beforehand and used it to strangle her.

Chadwick then armed himself with a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her five times in the heart while she was still alive.

The court heard Chadwick has spent much of his adult life in prison.

He has 28 convictions for 45 offences including robbery, theft and criminal damage.

The YEP reported in 2015 - two years before he started his violent and controlling relationship with Ms Keith - how Chadwick was jailed for four years over a knife-point raid at a Co-op store on Otley Road, Adel.

Chadwick, then aged 29, was caught after he failed to wear a disguise during the raid.

Chadwick and a masked accomplice entered the shop at 10.30pm on March 2, as two members of staff were working shortly before closing time.

His accomplice grabbed hold of a male member of staff and held a knife to his throat before making demands for cash.

Chadwick went behind the counter where a female assistant was and she was told to take cash out of the till.

The 19-year-old woman was "petrified" and was shaking uncontrollably.

She managed to open two tills and handed over cash. Chadwick also took cigarettes and bottles of vodka.

The pair left when a third member of staff came into the store from a rear office. They made off with £240 in cash.

Chadwick was recognised from CCTV footage. The court heard he had served a four year sentence for a previous robbery offence.

The court heard the teenage victim had nightmares about the incident and changed her working hours as a result of the incident.