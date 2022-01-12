No Borders Leeds, Sisters Uncut Leeds and Rainbow Junktion are organising the protest, which is set to take place on Briggate from 1pm on Saturday (Jan 15)

Protestors are objecting to the the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.

A 'Kill the Bill' protest took place by the Robert Peel statue on Woodhouse Moor in May 2021 as part of a nationwide day of action.

It is not yet law and its passage through parliament has already been delayed.

A spokesperson for the organisers wrote on the Leeds Kill The Bill Demo Facebook page: "The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which is currently being considered by the House of Lords is a massive threat to UK democracy and human rights."

The spokesperson added: "Protest is an important part of a functioning democracy and without it we would not have things like workers rights, women being allowed to vote or anti-discrimination laws."

Hundreds of people gathered in Leeds in May 2021 to protest against the proposed new police powers.

And hundreds of people marched through Leeds city centre at the start of April 2021 to oppose the bill.

Protests in cities such as Bristol saw violence in early 2021, but the demonstration on Woodhouse Moor was peaceful.

There were a variety of speakers, including a sex worker organisation, the University and College Union and the Racial Justice Network, which is based in West Yorkshire.

The Home Office has said that the proposed new measures will not stop people from carrying out their civic right to protest and be heard, but will "prevent large scale disruption – enabling the silent majority to get on with their lives."