Khayri McLean: Teenagers charged with murder of Huddersfield schoolboy to appear in court today
Two teenagers who are charged with the murder of Huddersfield schoolboy Khayri McLean are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court today.
The boys, aged 15 and 16 and from Huddersfield, have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear in court this afternoon for a pre-trial hearing.
A provisional trial date has been set for March 13 next year and is expected to last three weeks.
Khayri, who was 15, died in hospital after being stabbed outside North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) on September 21.
He has been described as "the perfect boy" by his girlfriend's mum, who said the pair were “literally inseparable”.