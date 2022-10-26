The boys, aged 15 and 16 and from Huddersfield, have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear in court this afternoon for a pre-trial hearing.

A provisional trial date has been set for March 13 next year and is expected to last three weeks.

Khayri McLean was killed outside his school in Huddersfield (Photo inset: WYP)

Khayri, who was 15, died in hospital after being stabbed outside North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) on September 21.