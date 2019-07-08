Jury retires in Leeds Christmas Day party murder trial

Have your say

A JURY has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of two men charged with murdering a man in Leeds on Christmas Day.

During a three- week trial, the Leeds Crown Court jury was told 30-year-old Maksym Polomka was stabbed to the death in the street during a drunken fight at a Christmas Day party in Beeston.

Mr Polomka died in the early hours of Boxing Day morning after the alleged attack in which he he suffered multiple wounds to his head, neck and body.

'I will never forget his eyes': Girlfriend tells Beeston murder trial of moment she found partner with fatal stab wounds.

The jury was told violence erupted at the house in Beeston after Mr Polomka argued with his girlfriend.

Jurors were told Tomasz Dybicz, 29, and Pawel Stragowski, 28, armed themselves with knives before attacking Mr Polomka outside the property on Robb Street.

Mr Polomka died from a stab wound to his jugular vein.

The jury was told Mr Polomka and a group of others, including the defendants, had been to a Christmas Day party at a house on Wooler Avenue, Beeston.

Some then left that party to go to Dybicz's house nearby on Robb Street to continue the festive celebrations.

Dybicz, of Robb Street, Beeston and Stragowski, of Coleshill Way, Bradford, both deny murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

