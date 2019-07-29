Jury given majority direction in murder trial over shooting of Leeds gang member Christopher Lewis

Have your say

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murder over the doorstep shooting of a man in Leeds have been given a majority direction.

The jury at Leeds Crown Court are on the fourth day of deliberations after hearing evidence for seven weeks over the death of Christopher Lewis.

Mr Lewis, 24, was shot in the head outside his family home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1 last year.

Prosecutors say the killing was linked to intense rivalry between gangs in the city.

On Friday, Steven Grey was unanimously found guilty of murdering Mr Lewis.

Three others - Denzil Browne (Junior), Owen Clarke and Lewis Pearce - were also found guilty of a charge of assisting an offender.

The jury - now down to 11 members - is yet to reach a verdict in relation to Jonathan Gledhill.

Gledhill, of Dib Lane Roundhay, is accused of murder over his role in the killing.

Prosecution say the 38-year-old helped stalk Mr Lewis through the streets of Chapeltown before Grey, of Town Street, Armley, fired the fatal shot.

Trial judge, Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl, QC, told the jury that a majority verdict of 10-1 would now be acceptable.

Pearce 27, of no fixed address, Browne (Junior), 23, of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, were accused of helping the alleged killers get away from the Chapeltown area after the killing.