A jury has failed to reach a verdict on whether a prisoner attempted to murder notorious child killer Roy Whiting in his cell.

The jury at Leeds Crown Court deliberated almost five hours but failed to agree on whether Andrew Light intended to kill Whiting, who escaped with minor injuries.

He stabbed him multiple times with a makeshift knife as he was laid on his cell bed.

Light had already admitted a charge of GBH with intent, albeit partway through his week-long trial.

Judge Robin Mairs discharged the jury and the Crown has asked for 14 days to consider their next move and whether a retrial will be sought.

The case has been listed for mention on July 11.

Light had refused to give evidence during the trial, to which Judge Robin Mairs told the jury it “entitled them to draw inferences”.

Whiting (inset) was attacked by fellow prisoner Andrew Light at HMP Wakefield. | PA / Google Maps

Light attacked 66-year-old Whiting on February 11 last year.

Whiting is serving a minimum of 40 years for the kidnap and murder of eight-year-old Sarah Payne in 2000.

Light, also a convicted murder, entered the cell on the afternoon and asked Whiting’s name before lunging at him with a sharpened chunk of wood, stabbing him multiple times.

Whiting managed to crawl under his bed to protect himself before the prison officers were able to intervene.

Light, 45, was then led away and could be heard shouting :“See you later Roy. That’s for Sarah Payne.”

He later said he “hoped” Whiting was dead, the court heard.

However, Whiting only suffered minor injuries despite being stabbed around 12 times. Whiting told the court he had never spoken with Light before and did not know him.

During the trial, which began on Monday, it was heard Light confessed to prison staff he had a hatred for sex offenders and had “homicide ideation” towards them.

He said he wanted to kill one to alleviate the symptoms and get moved off the wing.

Light denied attempted murder and initially denied GBH with intent. He continued to deny trying to kill Whiting, but changed his GBH plea to guilty three days into his trial.

Despite this, the Crown continued to pursue a conviction for attempted murder.

Light was jailed in 2002 for murdering his roommate and is already serving a life sentence.

During the trial it was heard that he has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and emotionally unstable personality disorder.