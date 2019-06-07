Jury discharged in trial of men accused of murder over doorstep shooting of Chapeltown gang member

Have your say

The jury has been discharged in the trial of three men accused of murder over a man shot in the head as part of an alleged gang feud.

The trial over the killing of Christopher Lewis was halted this morning, on the fifth day of the five-week trial.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the case will have to be re-started due to an unforeseen issue with a jury member.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC said a new jury panel will have to be sworn.

The new trial is expected to begin on Monday.

During legal argument between counsel in the case, there were discussions about the possibility of continuing the trial with just 11 jury members.

The judge of ruled out that option because of the length of time still left in the trial.

He said: "It is important that no only is there a fair trial, any trial has the appearance of a fair trial."

"In those circumstances it seems to me that we ought not to continue with 11 jurors and I will discharge this jury."

The judge made the order before the second witness in the case, a police analyst, was due to give evidence.

The only witness to give evidence in the case was police officer PC Edward Crompton.

The prosecution's opening of the case took two days to complete as the jury was sent home early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to problems with the courtroom heating system.

Monday was taken up with legal arguments before the trial began.

The court heard Mr Lewis, 24, was blasted to death outside his home in Chapeltown as a part of a revenge attack.

The jury heard Mr Lewis was a member of a gang which call themselves The Flock.

Dafydd Enoch, QC, prosecuting, said members of the gang were involved in drugs and gun crime in the city.

Mr Lewis was shot in the head outside his home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1 last year.

Three men - Steven Grey, 38, Jonathan Gledhlll, 38, and Denzil Brown (Senior), 49 - deny murder.

Three others - Denzil Browne (Junior), 23, Lewis Pearce, 27, and Owen Clarke, 26 - deny assisting an offender.