Judge takes mercy on Leeds drug dealer over tragic death of his toddler son

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drug dealers caught with more than £1,300 worth of deadly heroin and crack cocaine have been spared jail, with one mourning the tragic death of his son.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Lonsdale and Kyan Watson-Hyde were told by a judge that dealers caught with that amount of drugs should usually expect to face prison.

But Judge Neil Clark took mercy on the pair after he said both had “strong” mitigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Crown Court heard that police stopped a Vauxhall on York Road in Seacroft on the afternoon of September 9 last year. Driven by 31-year-old Lonsdale, 21-year-old Watson-Hyde was a passenger.

Prosecutor Soheil Khan said Watson-Hyde confessed that he had crack cocaine in his man bag. He also had a pocket knife in a sheath hanging around his neck, which he also offered up to the police.

Lonsdale and Watson-Hyde were both spared custody despite being caught selling crack cocaine and heroin. | National World / Getty

There were 93 wraps of crack cocaine in total, worth £930. Meanwhile Lonsdale had 40 wraps of heroin on him. Both provided negative drug tests for cocaine and heroin.

Lonsdale, of Kentmere Approach, Seacroft, has three previous convictions, but none for drugs. He admitted dealing in heroin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson-Hyde, of Belle Isle Road, Belle Isle, has no previous convictions. He admitted dealing in crack cocaine and possession of a bladed article.

Mitigating for Lonsdale, Oliver Connor said that his son had unexpectedly passed away in his sleep in July last year, aged just two.

He said: "It has had a profound effect on him and his mental health. It's the catalyst that has sparked his use of Class A drugs, or at least reignited it.

"He fell in with the wrong circle. He amassed a £1,000 debt - the reason why he found himself driving that vehicle and dealing drugs. He expected his debt to be reduced."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Watson-Hyde, Andrew Petterson pointed to his young age, his early guilty pleas and lack of previous convictions. A probation report also found that he had shown “genuine remorse”.

Judge Neil Clark said he would take the unusual step of suspending their sentences, with audible relief heard from the public gallery.

He gave them each two years’ jail, suspended for two years. Lonsdale was ordered to complete a nine-month drug-rehabilitation requirement and 25 days working with probation.

Watson-Hyde was given 180 hours of unpaid work to complete and 20 days with probation.

Judge Clark told them: “The ball is very much in your court.”