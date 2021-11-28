The teenager had been out on the bike with a 16-year-old friend on the evening of July 17 and they were cycling home at around 10pm. When they got to the junction of Farnley Lane and Prince Henry Road at Otley, they went their separate ways to go home.

Leeds Crown Court heard that as the young girl cycled up the road she came across Joshua Edmondson, who was not wearing a t-shirt or shoes, and was covered in blood having received a cut across his neck.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, told the court that Edmondson, of no fixed abode, told her to get off the bike before pushing her. She got off the bike "terrified" and he rode away in the direction of Otley Town Centre and she contacted her mother.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former professional cyclist appeared at court charged with robbery after taking a bike from a teenager.

Her family managed to locate the defendant, who was under the influence of alcohol, and the bike before police did and he was arrested where he initially told officers, she recognised he needed help and gave him the bike

The court also heard that the defendant, aged 29, was sectioned at the beginning of November and released on the 11th. His alcohol dependency is so severe, explained Susannah Proctor defending, that when he stops drinking he goes into seizure. He was hospitalised due to this on Tuesday but discharged himself so he could attend his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Ms Proctor said: "He has difficulty with mental health and alcohol dependency and both of these services say he needs to sort one before the other. They are services he is engaging with but it takes time. Because of funding at the moment they won't allow for a full detox as they would have done some time ago.

"His life has taken a dreadful turn. He was a professional cyclist, had an accident and broke his neck. He was training for the Olympics with his partner and when she ended the relationship he turned to alcohol. He has insight as to how dreadful it would have been for the young girl. This has forced him to address something that has been troubling him for some time."

His Honour Judge C Batty gave Edmondson a 14 month prison term, suspended for 18 months, 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and a six month alcohol treatment requirement.

He told Edmondson: "You were in a dreadful place and I am really sad to hear, while some aspects have improved, the drinking has not. I said I wouldn't lock you up, and I am not. Everything should work together but the most important component is you, because you are the one that has to turn up and there have been missed appointments and no contact. There is a real concern that you will disappear off the radar.

"The important thing is - if you are struggling speak to someone. People will assist, that is what this is for. I really wish you well with this - alcohol is terrible when it is an illness like this."