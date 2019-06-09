Josh Warrington issues appeal to fans over fake Facebook profile scam

Leeds boxer Josh Warrington has issued an appeal to fans not to be ripped off by scammers who have set up a fake Facebook profile.

The featherweight champion posted a video yesterday warning of the deception in which fraudsters are using his name in a bid to con money out of cash.

Josh Warrington issued warning to fans over fake Facebook profile

He said: "Just a little message to make people aware that there is a little scam profile going around of myself messaging folk, sending direct messages asking for people to send money via gift cards or iTunes cards to this profile.

"Just to make you aware that it is not myself.

"I don't know who it is but if you could report it then that would be massively appreciated, and we can get it taken down ASAP. Cheers guys."