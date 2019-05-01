John Worboys charged with drugging women with intent to commit sex crimes

John Worboys has been charged with drugging four alleged victims with the intent of committing sex crimes.

The 62-year-old black taxi driver, of HMP Wakefield, is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 23.

John Worboys.

-> Children as young as 10 held in custody overnight in Leeds including one child detained 26 times

Now known as John Radford, he faces two counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug with intent to commit rape or indecent assault, and two of administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The alleged crimes are said to have taken place between 2000 and 2008 in London.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said: "In September 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service received a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police relating to allegations of non-recent sexual assault and of administering drugs to cause unconsciousness.

"Following a review of the evidence, the CPS has today charged John Radford, formerly known as John Worboys, with four offences."

-> Protesters march on Asda HQ in Leeds city centre over national pay dispute

The charges concern four individuals and relate to allegations made to police in early 2018.