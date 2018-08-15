Jail for 'vile and aggressive' Beverley man who spat in officer's face at Leeds station after drunk and disorderly arrest

A man who spat in a police officer’s face while he was being arrested for being drunk and disorderly at Leeds station has been jailed.

Officers were called by train staff to platform 16 on March 6 this year following concerns for the welfare of Dominic Smith, who was slumped on board a Hull to Manchester service.

British Transport Police said that when officers approached him, Smith became extremely aggressive and abusive.

Officers escorted him off the train and he continued to shout and swear at them.

After being warned on a number of occasions, he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

As he was being transported in the lift to the station exit, Smith spat in the face of one of the arresting officers.

It resulted in the officer having to seek medical treatment.

Smith, 38, of Wilbert Grove, Beverley, was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 31 July after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer.

He was handed a 20 week jail term and ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge.

Investigating officer PC Rob Glassborow today said: “Smith’s behaviour was vile and aggressive towards officers who were initially trying to help him.

“Spitting is a nauseating form of assault which is not only revolting but also known to spread infection.”