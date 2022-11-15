Wagner Nakaoshi, 50, insisted that any touching of the girl's breast had been accidental and happened while he was giving her a massage. But Leeds Crown Court heard that the 16-year-old girl had felt too frightened to react when the assault began.

Nakaoshi, of Hawksworth Grove, Leeds, committed the sexual assaults against her on January 1 this year. The court was told that the victim, who cannot be named, was now “afraid of men” as a result.

When Nakaoshi was arrested on January 3, he denied any criminal behaviour and told officers “there might have been accidental touching of her boob while massaging her arm”. He later pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual touching.

Wagner Nakaoshi was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Mitigating, Caroline Abraham said: “The defendant is 50 and has no previous convictions. His best indication of remorse is his guilty plea. He is a man in gainful employment.” She added that Nakaoshi was deemed to be a “low risk” to the public.

Sentencing him, Judge Neil Clark spoke about the impact of the offending on the victim. He said: “It has had a significant effect psychologically. She gave a detailed and moving victim personal statement. She has been left suffering from nightmares, she is afraid of men and it has had an effect on her education.”