'It was so scary': Leeds woman warns public after firework allegedly thrown at bus full of people in Meanwood
A Leeds woman has told of her horror - after a firework was allegedly thrown at a bus in Meanwood.
The college student, who wished to remain anonymous, was travelling on the 51/52 First bus down Meanwood Road at 10.40am this morning when she said a firework was thrown at the back of the bus from a garden.
She said she was scared by the shocking incident and wanted to warn the public.
She added: "It was really shocking and scary.
"It was fired at the back of the bus, so thankfully it was away from the driver.
"It came out of a metal type bin and I could see the person, it came from a garden at the side of the road.
"I was just on my way to college, I was very scared."
First Group have been contacted.