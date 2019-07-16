Inquest to open into tragic death of three-year-old boy at Leeds swimming pool

An inquest into the death of a three-year-old boy who died at a Leeds swimming pool will be opened on Thursday.

Rocco Wright tragically died in April 2018 at David Lloyd swimming pool in Leeds.

The David Lloyd leisure centre

The boy was taken to hospital with 'drowning related injuries' that Saturday morning but sadly died.

The Pre-Inquest Review hearing into Rocco’s death is scheduled for the 18th July 2019 at Her Majesty’s Coroners Court, Wakefield.

Solicitors say a decision is likely to be made with regards to the scope and format of the inquest, with a final date being set at the hearing.

Natalie Marrison, Partner at Ramsdens Solicitors, is representing the family and hopes the inquest will provide greater insight into the circumstances of Rocco’s death.

She said: "At the heart of this is a little boy who has tragically died. His family, friends and community remain deeply affected by this loss.

"Our thoughts remain with Rocco’s family throughout this very difficult time."

A spokesman for David Lloyd leisure centre said at the time: "We are deeply saddened by today’s incident at our Leeds club.

"The child was swimming with his family in our indoor pool at the time of the incident. "He was found unconscious just after 9.30am this morning, and was rescued from the water.

"Our club teams are fully trained to deal with incidents of this nature, and they immediately administered CPR and the emergency services were called. "He was taken to hospital by ambulance, accompanied by his mother. "All of our team at the club are deeply shocked and our thoughts are very much with the boy’s family at this very sad time."