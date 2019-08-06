Injuries of cyclist struck by car in A61 crash described as non life-threatening by police

West Yorkshire Police have issued a full statement following a horror crash between a car and a cyclist last night.

A 33-year-old cyclist was hit by a silver Mercedes in what was described as a "serious crash" at around 5.50pm.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

West Yorkshire Police said this morning that his injuries "are not thought to be life-threatening".

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 5:50pm yesterday afternoon (05/08) to reports of a serious road traffic collision between a cyclist and a silver Mercedes on Crown Point Road in Leeds.

"The rider of the bike, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any further information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the police online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting log number 1523 of 5 August or information can be also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.