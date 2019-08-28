Increased police presence after spate of North Leeds Bank Holiday burglaries

Have your say

There will be an increased police presence after a spate of burglaries across North Leeds over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Cars and bikes were stolen, windows smashed and door locks melted as burglars targeted homes in Roundhay, Alwoodley and Moortown.

Adele Fox, Neighbourhood Support Officer for North East Leeds, shared the incidents on the West Yorkshire Community Alert system.

She said that police patrols will particularly increase in the Aldwoodley area, following the "spate" of burglaries.

She said: "Just to give you a quick update with regards to burglaries within the Alwoodley area over the weekend period. Please note there appears to have been a spate of them however there will be increased police patrols in the area whenever possible."

Here are the details of each incident:

Alwoodley

A burglary took place within the Park Lane Mews area between 11am and 8pm on Friday, August 23.

Suspects smashed the rear door window and searched the house.

They than ran off in an unknown direction.

The crime reference number is 432381.

Between 9.45am and 3pm on the same day, a house was burgled in the Plane Tree Avenue area.

They entered by forcing the rear bedroom window.

A large quantity of jewellery was stolen.

The crime reference number is 432008.

Later on that night, between 10.20pm and 10.40pm suspects targeted a house in the Birkdale Drive area.

They used heating equipment to melt a PVC door around a lock and then snap the lock.

When they could not open the door due to fitted sash jammers, the suspect ts kicked through the bottom panel of the door.

Once inside the house, they stole jewellery and drove off in the direction of King Lane.

The reference number is 432540.

Roundhay

At about 4am on Friday, August 23 a house was targeted in the Chandos Avenue area.

Suspects approached the back doors and snapped the lock of the french door.

The lock was later found discarded on the driveway.

They then entered the house and stole car keys before driving off in the stolen mini.

The car was abandoned one mile away on a residential street with the keys left on the roof.

The crime reference number is 430673.

Between 11am on Friday 23 and 12pm on Saturday, August 24 a bike was stolen from a shed in Gledhow Avenue after the padlock shed was broken.

The crime reference number is 433335.

On Monday, August 26 at about 9.40pm a house was burgled in East Moor Road.

The suspects removed lighting sensors from around the property and used a jemmy to prise the beading away from the patio door.

This caused the glass to smash.

Once inside they searched cupboards and drawers.

However, the ran off when the alarm went off.

The crime reference number is 435615.

Moortown

Between 3am and 3.20am on the Friday, August 23 two men targeted a property in Barthorpe Crescent.

They entered the house by snapping the Europrofile lock on the side door.

After stealing the car keys, one suspect drove away in a car parked on the driveway and the other man left in another car.

The victim was asleep upstairs and was alerted by a neighbour.

One of the vehicles has been recovered by the police.

The other vehicle is a black BMW registration FP65 NDV.

Officers have asked anyone who sees the vehicle to call them straight away quoting reference number 430637.

-> The criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week

-> 'Idiotic' burglar caught after leaving his blood at scene in Leeds Co-op store raid