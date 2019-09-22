Increased police presence after man stabbed near Holbeck Moor Fun Fair

Have your say

A man has been stabbed on Holbeck Moor near the Top Moorside playing fields where the fun fair was being held.

Officers were called just after 9pm on Saturday, September 21 to reports of a man who was seriously injured.

A police cordon is in place after a man was stabbed in Holbeck Moor.

A 27-year-old man was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remains today.

His condition is described as serious but stable.

A large police cordon is currently in place whist officers continue their investigation.

Extra patrols have been deployed in the area to reassure local residents.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone who saw the incident or has mobile phone footage to contact them on 101 quoting crime reference number 13190486184.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.