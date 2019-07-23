Increased police presence after four burglaries in a single weekend in this Leeds area

There is an increased police presence after four burglaries took place in a single weekend in this area of North Leeds.

Between Friday, July 19 and Monday, July 22 four roads in the Moortown area were targeted by burglars.

A burglary in the Carr Manor Road area happened on Friday, July 19 between 8am and 12.30pm.

The suspects kicked the centre panel of a UPVC side door and stole jewellery.

A Macbook Air laptop was taken in a burglary in the King Lane area on the same day when suspects entered via the rear garden and smashed a glass to enter.

The burglary happened between 10am and 4pm.

Between 10am on Saturday, July 20 and 6am on Sunday morning - a suspect, or suspects, attempted to break into a garden shed in the Stonelea Court area.

They were not successful. It has been recorded as an attempted burglary.

In a seperate incident burglars attacked a Euro profile lock on a front door in the Holmwood Drive area at some point between Friday at 1am and Monday, July 22 at 8pm.

Nothing was taken.

Police have increased patrols in the area.

Adele Fox, Neighbourhood Support Office in North East Leeds, shared this update on the West Yorkshire Community Alert page: "Morning Moortown residents, just to make you aware of the below burglaries in the Moortown area over the weekend.

"1) Burglary in the Carr Manor Road area occurred between 19/07/2019 08.00 and 12.30. The suspect/s have used bodily force to kick the centre panel of a upvc side door. Items such as jewellery have been taken.

"2) Burglary in the King Lane area occurred between 19/07/2019 10.00 and 16.00. Suspect/s have approached rear garden via driveway from road and smashed glass. A mac air book has been taken.

"3) Attempted burglary in the Stonelea Court area occurred between 21/07/2019 22.00 and 22/07/2019 at 06.00. Suspect/s have attempted to gain access to garden shed.

"4) Burglary in the Holmwood Drive area occurred between 20/07/2019 01.00 and 22/07/2019 at 20.00. Suspect/s have attacked Euro profile lock on front door. Nothing is taken.

"If anyone has any CCTV or information in relation to the above please call 101 or via the webchat service on the West Yorkshire Police website. Alternatively, you can reply to this email.

"There will be increased patrols in the area. Thank you in advance."

