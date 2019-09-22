IN PICTURES: Police scene after 27-year-old man stabbed in Holbeck

A police scene was put in place after a 27-year-old man was stabbed in Holbeck.

The man was stabbed on Holbeck Moor near the Top Moorside playing fields. He remains in hospital. Read the full story here. Here are photographs of the scene taken by YEP photographers Jonathan Gawthorpe and Steve Riding.

1. Holbeck Moor stabbing A 27-year-old man was stabbed in Holbeck Moor near the Top Moorside playing fields. Jonathan Gawthorpe jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Holbeck Moor stabbing It happened on the night of the Holbeck Moor fair but occurred on the main road. Jonathan Gawthorpe. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Holbeck Moor stabbing Police were called to the scene at 9pm on Saturday, September 21. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Holbeck Moor stabbing The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Jonathan Gawthorpe jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more