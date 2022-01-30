Immature teen crashed whilst driving down street with police officer's leg dangling from car

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on June 11, 2021.

Stephen Stratton, 19, was in the driver's seat of a vehicle when he was approached by a police officer who told him to stop.

However, despite the officer attempting to enter the vehicle, Stratton, of Briarsdale Court, Gipton, Leeds, started driving while the officer's leg was dangling from the car.

He drove for a stretch of around 15 metres, during which he crashed into an Audi, Leeds Crown Court was told on Thursday.

Prosecuting the case, Robert Galley said the car "began to move slowly as the officer entered it".

"The officer reached for the handbrake", Mr Galley said.

"The defendant was holding the steering wheel.

"The officer told him to stop [the car]."

Stephen crashed the car into an Audi at a slow speed of around 5pmh, the court heard.

He came to a stop further down the road.

Defending Stratton, Matthew Harding said he had a "lack of maturity".

Stratton said he had "panicked" when approached by the police.

A probation course would give Stratton "structure in life" and was a "realistic proposal", Mr Harding said.

Sentencing Stratton, Judge Khokhar said "outside influence" may have been a factor in the way Stratton behaved.

"It was a stupid behaviour which should have never taken place", Judge Khokhar said.

Stratton was sentenced to a three month custodial term, suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and was given 100 hours of unpaid work to complete.

Stratton will also complete a 'Thinking Skills' course with the probation service.