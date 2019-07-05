Illegal rave broken up by off-road bikers in Stanley

Off-road bikers broke up an illegal rave during a farmland operation.

Operation Matrix officers were called to farmland on June 16 after receiving calls to says persons had set up an illegal gig under a bridge on the Pennine Way.

Officers attended and dispersed a crowd of people attending before ensuring organisers cleaned up the mess created and remove equipment.

Other activity included off road patrols of Walton Woods in which officers located a male who was drunk and behind the wheel of an uninsured car parked at the entrance to woodland. He was arrested and charged with being over the prescribed alcohol limit.

Patrols in Newmillerdam and Crofton, meanwhile, saw the team seize two off-road bikes and a moped which were being used to commit offences.

The team also mounted a number of patrols in central Wakefield which saw them issue tickets to motorists using their phones while driving in the city centre and in Horbury.

Wakefield’s Operation Matrix Team was expanded in late 2018 with more officers and extra bikes and now patrols seven days a week.

Inspector Helen Brear of the Wakefield North West NP, said: “June saw our Matrix team really show how their off road capabilities could allow them to get to incidents other police units would have struggled to reach, including an illegally organised concert on farmland.

“Again, they have also patrolled extensively in areas such as Newmillerdam where we have had recent reports of concern from residents, and took action by seizing vehicles.

“This again illustrates the importance of residents getting in touch with us to let us know if there is a spike in activity in their communities as we will make sure we target resources in the hotspots where they are needed.”