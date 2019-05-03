Illegal "drinking den", The Hole, in Chapeltown shut down by court order after man was slashed in the face

A "drinking den" in Chapeltown has been shut down after a court order was made.

Leeds City Council applied for the order to be made on the establishment, known as The Hole on Chapeltown Road, at the city's magistrates court today.

The document says: "The use of the premises has resulted, or (if the order is not made) is likely to result , in criminal behaviour on the premises, serious nuisance to members of the public and disorder near the premises and associated with the premises."

It added that the order will be in place for three months and "is necessary to prevent the occurance of such disorder or nuisance."

People are prevented from remaining, returning and going into the building until August 2 and it has now been sealed off.

Anyone found going in the drinking den without permission from the council or the courts will be breaking the law and in danger of being arrested.

It comes after an incident where police were called to a disturbance at the venue last weekend. A man was slashed in the face during the incident and was later treated at hospital.

Residents reported that blood could be seen on the road on Sunday morning and that police forensics officers were examining the scene on that morning.

Two men have been arrested and charged over the incident and are set to appear at Leeds Crown Court later this month.