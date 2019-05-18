Ilkley Moor fire live updates: 10 fire engines called to large fire on Ilkley Moor again

Have your say

A large fire has broken out on Ilkley Moor in West Yorkshire - in the SAME spot as before.

Several local residents posted images of smoke billowing from the area, with one saying "not again - fire on #Ilkley Moor close to Hangingston Road after the Cattle grid".

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that 10 fire engines have been sent out.

They tweeted: "We are aware of a large moorland fire on Ilkley Moor and have crews in attendance and more on the way."

West Yorkshire Police posted: "Hangingstone Road is currently closed while emergency services deal with fires on the moor."