'I will never forget his eyes': Girlfriend tells Beeston murder trial of moment she found partner with fatal stab injuries.

The girlfriend of a man who died from stab wounds during a fight at a Christmas Day party told a murder trial how she desperately tried to save him.

Natalia Putilo described the moment Maksym Polomka lay fatally injured in the street outside the house party in Beeston.

Maksym Polomka died from stab wounds in the early hours of Boxing Day last year

Tomasz Dybicz, 29, and Pawel Stragowski, 28, are on trial accused of murder over the incident on Robb Street in the early hours of Boxing Day last year.

Giving evidence, Ms Putilo told jurors how she sprinted bare foot into the street to help Mr Polomka as she saw the defendants attacking him as he was on the ground.

She told the court she had seen both men armed with knives moments earlier.

She said: "I can state with 100 per cent confidence that both of them had physical contact with Maksym."

Police investigate after death of Maksym Polomka on Robb Street, Beeston

The court has heard 30-year-old Mr Polomka died from a stab wound to his jugular vein.

He also received slash wounds to his scalp, shoulder, thigh and bite injuries to his arms.

Speaking through a Russian interpreter, Ms Putilo described the moment she realised her partner was severely injured.

She said: "He was looking at me with the eyes of a child and he said 'Ow'.

"At some point he tried to get up.

"I will never forget his eyes, the way he looked at me."

Ms Putilo said both defendants left after the attack but Dybicz briefly returned.

She added: "I think he wanted to continue beating Maksym but I said 'what are you doing, he is dying'"

Ms Putilo told the court how violence broke out when she had an argument with her partner at the party.

She said she was tired and wanted to go home but Mr Polomka wanted to stay.

The witness said: "He then grabbed hold of me and started to shake me.

"I knew him very well. He wasn't threatening my life or anything.

"I knew him very well. It was just an argument and he did not mean to cause me any harm.

"I knew the following day he would have asked me to forgive him."

The prosecution claims both defendants used knives to attack Mr Polomka outside the property.

Stragowski, of Coleshill Way, Bradford, and Dybicz, of Robb Street, Beeston, plead not guilty to murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

The trial continues.