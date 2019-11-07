'I will cut the devil out of you': Drunk jailed over Leeds Aldi store knife threats

Bashizi Kashemwa told one victim who worked at the store in Beeston that he would "cut the devil" out of her.

Kashemwa, 44, was jailed for 14 months over his offending at the store on Tunstall Road.

Leeds Crown Court heard Kashema went into the supermarket on September 9 this year and told a shop worker that he was going to hunt her, slasher her and "cut her to pieces."

Bashizi Kashemwa was jailed for 14 months for making knife threats against staff at the Aldi store on Tunstall Road, Beeston.

Kashemwa left but returned to the store the next day and targeted another member of staff.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said Kashemwa told the woman: "I will cut you and I will kill you. I will stab you to death, b****"

Police were called and Kashemwa was arrested.

He was released on bail with a condition not to go to the store but returned there on September 24.

Kashemwa waited outside then threatened the woman and shouted abuse at her over his previous arrest.

He said to her: "I'm going to cut your throat.

"I'm going to cut the devil out of you."

The court heard the woman became ill as a result of the distress she suffered.

In a victim statement read to the court she described how she was now too frightened to go out alone and had to take taxis to work and back.

Kashema, of Primrose Lane, Beeston, pleaded guilty to two offences of threatening behaviour and intimidating a witness.

The court heard Kashemwa had been drinking a bottle of wine, four cans of lager, two cans of cider and spirits on a daily basis at the time he committed the offences.

Andrew Pettison, mitigating, said Kashemwa had mental health problems which were made worse by alcohol abuse.

Jailing Kashemwa, judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "It must have been terrifying.

"Your behaviour has changed her life.

"The sentence I pass upon you has to be proportionate. It will be an immediate custodial sentence in order to bring it home to you that this behaviour will not be tolerated."

Kashemwa was also made the subject of a restraining order not to approach the two victims in the future.

He is also prohibited from entering the Aldi store on Tunstall Road and must not go into the car park.