'I want justice for the murder of my best friend' - woman's emotional plea to find killer

The best friend of a man brutally murdered in West Yorkshire says she is desperate for justice and to see his killers behind bars.

Paul Ackroyd, 37, was found with fatal head injuries in Jinnah Court, Manningham, Bradford, in the early hours of February 23.

The father-of-two was taken to hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation following Mr Ackroyd's death and arrested four people.

Three have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A fourth person was released without charge.

Mr Ackroyd's best friend, LeanneMarie Teague, has paid tribute to him as she reveals the heartache his family and friends have endured since his death, knowing his killers are still out there.

She said: "Ackie's death has torn people's lives apart.

"His children have given up on the things that their daddy was so proud of them. His eldest daughter Kelsey has had to leave the army because of what has happened, while his other daughter Ellie has struggled at school.

"It would hurt him so much to know that the people who have done this to him have taken his daughter's dreams away as well.

"It's just so sad that these two young beautiful girls have had their daddy taken away from them so soon.

"It kills me that no one has been charged for by best friend's murder. I want justice for him and his girls.

"We will never get over the loss of such a loved man who was torn from all our lives so tragically. We will never stop trying to find out what happened and get the people who did this behind bars.

"It won't ever bring him back, but it will help the healing process because at the minute his family and friends are still in disbelief with no way of even starting to come to terms with his death."

Miss Teague,35, met Mr Ackroyd through a mutual friend and says he soon became her best friend.

"I could literally talk to him about anything," she said.

"Paul was a very happy person and he could always put a smile on people's faces.

"He was loved by a lot of people and he lived for his children."

Miss Teague last saw her best friend a week before his death.

She said: "He would come to me often and we always had a great time.

"We used to have some silly times watching films and eating everything in site.

"We were always laughing and I just feel so honoured to have been his best friend and part of his life."

Miss Teague is now appealing for anyone who has any information about Mr Ackroyd's murder to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.

She said: "If anyone knows anything about my best friend's death, then please think of his beautiful daughters who now have to grow up and miss out on their dad being in their lives.

"Please just come forward and help us bring the right people to justice."

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Gracechurch Street area of Manningham between 2am and 4am on Saturday, February 23.

Anyone who has any information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101 quoting crime reference 13190098637.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.