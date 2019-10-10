'I saw two men running': Resident speaks of shock following Harehills substance attack
A resident of a street in Harehills which was the scene of a shocking substance attack this morning has spoken of the moment she saw two men sprinting away from the property.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke just hours after a burglary on Strathmore Terrace.
Emergency services were called at 6am after three masked men broke into the house and attacked the people inside before stealing a black BMW parked outside.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said that during the burglary, a white powder was thrown at a man and two women, which was quickly washed off by fire services.
The powder was later found to be ammonium sulphate, which is used in fertilisers and does not have long term damaging effects.
The occupants were uninjured in the attack but the man was taken to hospital to be checked over.
One of the women was arrested for breach of bail and was taken into custody.
Police have said there is no wider risk to the community.
Speaking from her doorstep this morning, the woman said she was woken up by the noise of emergency services arriving.
She said: "There was so much noise.
"I looked outside and saw two men running down the street.
"There was a car following closely behind them.
"The emergency services arrived soon after, it must have been around 6am."
Other residents spoke of the spate of incidents in the area in recent months.
One added: "Crimes are happening every week around here.
"It never stops."
The burglary is being investigated by Leeds District Crime Team and a scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13190519760 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.