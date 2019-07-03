'I'm gonna kill you': Armley street cordoned off by police as car is smashed

Police have cordoned off part of an Armley street after reports of threats to kill being made.

A cordon is in place in Edinburgh Grove, with witnesses saying the incident happened around 4pm.

A police photographer was taking pictures of a silver Renault which had its windows smashed in Edinburgh Terrace, the next street along.

Nigel Harris, who has lived in the area for 22 years, saw the first part of the incident in Edinburgh Grove.

"I was going to see my friend when I saw two lads who were just talking in the middle of the road," he said.

"The next minute I hear a gate slam and two bald-headed lads coming down the street. One of them was swinging something but I couldn't tell what it was, maybe a hammer.

"He said 'I'm gonna f***ing kill you' and he was swinging his arms.

"I left then as have had trouble from them before."

The police cordon was still in place at 8.30pm as detectives continued their investigations.