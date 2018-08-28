'I'm going to kill you all': Leeds thug threatened man with knife on street during dispute with ex

Have your say

A THUG who threatened a man with a knife in the street during a dispute with his former partner has been locked up for 14 months.

Jamie Lawrence pulled out a Stanley knife blade during the disturbance on Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft.

Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft, Leeds, where the incident happened

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident happened on August 3 this year.

Earlier in the day Lawrence's partner had managed to obtain a non-molestation order against him after he made threats to her.

Robert Yates, prosecuting, said she returned home later that day with a neighbour's relative and Lawrence was waiting in the street.

The man approached the defendant and Lawrence threw an energy drink can at him, causing a cut nose.

Lawrence then pulled a blade out of his pocket, waved it around and said: "Come on old man."

Mr Yates said Lawrence continued to goad the man. Before running away, Lawrence said: "I will be back with the boys in 20 minutes.

"I am going kill you all."

The court heard Lawrence turned up at his former partner's home on July 28 and made threats after becoming angry about not being able to see his daughter.

Six children were inside the house at the time when Lawrence banged and kicked the front door.

The prosecutor said the woman was too scared to sleep in her home that night.

The next day she returned home and Lawrence turned up at the house at 10am.

The woman locked herself inside the house as Lawrence kicked the door, causing £200 worth of damage.

Lawrence, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty threatening behaviour, criminal damage and possession of a blade in public.

He appeared in court on a prison video link without legal representation.

Asked if he had anything to say about the incident, he said: "I just want to say I am sorry for what I have done.

"I let my head get the better of me.

"I was in a bad place."

Jailing Lawrence, Recorder Ian Harris said: "There is grave public concern about the use of bladed weapons given the horrendous consequences that can arise."