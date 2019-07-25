'I'm afraid to let my kids play outside' says Beeston mum after reports of gunshots outside Winston's

A Beeston mum has said she is afraid to let her children play out after reports of gunshots around Beeston and Hunslet Carr.

Rachel, a mum-of-five who did not want to give her surname, was speaking as police were investigating reports of gunshots in the area, which were made just before 1am on Thursday.

The police cordon in Bude Road.

-> Photos and video shows police cordon in Beeston after gunshot reports outside Winston's

Police cordoned off Parkside Road, outside Winston's massage parlour, and part of Bude Road, Clovelly Row and Clovelly Terrace, a short distance away.

Rachel, who lives in Bude Road, slept with her window open and said she did not hear anything, but was disturbed to see the police cordon metres from her house in the morning.

She added: "It is disgusting. We just moved back here in December but have noticed it get a lot worse recently."

The police cordon extended into Clovelly Row and Clovelly Terrace.

Her children were out enjoying the sun on Thursday lunchtime under her watchful eye, but she said she was trying to keep them inside more.

"I am afraid to let them play outside," she added. "There are a lot of problems with kids in Cross Flatts Park causing trouble.

"The other week there were kids running around the streets with knives and I had to ring my daughter to get them all to come back in."

Rachel said a friend had been robbed in the area after Christmas and called for CCTV near Lodge Lane, where she said there were a lot of issues.

A police cordon in Parkside Lane, outside Winston's, was removed before Thursday lunchtime.

The cordon in Parkside Road was removed by mid-morning, but one remained in Bude Road on Thursday afternoon.

-> Police cordon outside Winston's in Beeston after reports of gun shots

The two scenes are understood to be linked.

Several people, including one who lived within the police cordon area, said they had not heard anything resembling gunshots overnight.

One man said: "I heard some shouting at around that time, but it's not unusual around here so you just ignore it. You hear it after the club (Rowland Road WMC) closes."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 12:53am this morning (25/7) police received reports of a potential firearm discharge in the vicinity of Dewsbury Road, Beeston.

"There were no reports of anyone having been injured.

"Two scenes have been cordoned in the area of Bude Road and Parkside Lane while enquiries are carried out into the incident.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 84 of July 25.