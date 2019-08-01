'I'll say you ran me over': Heroes intervene after man jumps on car bonnet to rob woman at knifepoint

Police are appealing for dash cam footage after a man threw himself onto a car bonnet, threatened the driver with a knife and demanded she gave him the car.

The attempted robbery happened at the junction of Chapelfields Road and Ridgeway in York between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on Thursday, July 25.

A 22-year-old woman had stopped her car at the junction when the suspect jumped onto her car bonnet.

The woman got out the car and the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened her.

-> Drunk caught on camera punching man unconscious during New Year celebrations at Morley nightclub

He told the woman to hand over her car or he would tell people she had run him over.

Thankfully, a man driving a silver car came to the woman's assistance and the suspect ran off along Ridgeway.

The woman was badly shaken by the ordeal but was not physically injured.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for dash cam footage of the incident or the suspect.

They also want the man who helped the victim and the woman passenger in his car to come forward, as they may have vital information about the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as white, around 23 to 30 years old, 5 foot 7 and of skinny build with a thin face.

The man was clean shaven, had dark eyebrows and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a black hooded top and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Dave Marsden, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 12190135830.

-> Paradise Bar Leeds has licence suspended due to risk of 'retribution' after slashing