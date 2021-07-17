'I deserve everything I get': Leeds man said 'take me away' to police as he was arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl
A man who was arrested at his home in Leeds on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl told the police: "I deserve everything I get'
Christopher Priestley made the confession when West Yorkshire Police officers went to speak to him after a report was made that he had sexually abused the teenager.
Catherine Duffy, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court how Priestley carried out offences against the victim in 2019.
Ms Duffy said: "Police went to the address and, on seeing the officers, the defendant put out his hands and said 'you may as well take me away'."
As he was being led to a police vehicle, the 32-year-old said to officers: "I deserve everything I get."
Priestley, of Linden Grove, Beeston, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault.
The barrister said Priestley has no previous convictions and has now lost his good character.
Mr Semple said his client committed the offences when he was under strain and was willing to accept help to address his offending.
Priestley was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.
He was also ordered to complete 60 rehabilitation activity requirement days and to take part in an accredited sex offender programme.
"I give you full credit for your guilty pleas.
"It seems to me that you were immediately frank with those investigating and from a very early stage there was evidence of contrition.
"You show some insight into your offending.
"I also bear in mind that this occurred over two years ago and it was short-lived. You are a man of hitherto good character.
"It seems to me that, looking at the matter in the round, I can suspended the prison sentence."