'I am always going to victimise you': Leeds thug made up to 50 threatening calls a day to ex-girlfriend

Have your say

A violent dad has been jailed after he was recorded making threats to his former partner and subjecting her to vile abuse.

Stephen Pickersgill made up to 50 calls a day to the mother of his child.

He threatened to attack her with a knife and smash every window of her house.

Leeds Crown Court heard Pickersgill was the subject of a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman when she was the victim of a 'campaign of pestering.'

She made a seven-minute recording of one of the calls in which he told her: "I am always going to victimise you because I hate you, you fat ****.

"Ring the police. I don't care. Your windows are going through."

Read more: Murder accused appears in court in wheelchair over death of Armley woman Sarah Henshaw

The 26-year-old told the woman that he would "stick a knife" in her throat.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said Pickersgill had been in a relationship with the woman for four years and they had a child together.

She ended the relationship in 2016.

Pickersgill had subjected her to domestic violence on a number of occasions and she successfully applied for restraining order in October 2018.

The prosecutor said the defendant continued to contact the woman despite the order.

He made constant threats over a four-month period between November last year and March this year.

Mr Ahmed said Pickersgill contacted the woman around 20 times a day and sent threatening text messages.

On one day he rang her mobile phone 52 times.

She recorded three of the conversations and contacted police.

Read more: £3,000 in cash found in Leeds prison cell

In one of the recordings the victim pleaded with Pickersgill to be left alone.

Pickersgill, of Boggart Hill Gardens, Seacroft, was found guilty of breaching a restraining order after a trial.

He has previous convictions for violence against the same victim.

In one assault he caused bruising to her body by throwing an e-cigarette at her.

Lucy Brown, mitigating, said Pickersgill was abusing drink and drugs at the time of the offending but is now receiving treatment in custody to address both issues.

Ms Brown said Pickersgill was also struggling to cope as his father was gravely ill.

Pickersgill was jailed for 15 months.

Recorder Anthony Hawks said: "The ink was barely dry on the order when you started a campaign of incessant pestering of her by way of phone calls and text messages."

He added: "I'm not here to tell you how to live your life.

"But the courts frequently see people who think they can resurrect a relationship that is dead and they continue to breach orders and the sentences get longer and longer.

"If you have any sense at all you would put this behind you and not get in to more trouble."