Human trafficking investigation begins after Leeds police make cannabis farm arrests

A human trafficking investigation has begun after police discovered a large cannabis farm in Leeds.

The Outer East Neighbourhood Policing Team raided an address in the Halton Moor area on Wednesday after receiving information about potential drugs offences.

Officers found a large amount of cannabis being grown inside the property, where they also made a number of arrests.

Further inquiries are being made in relation to possible human trafficking offences at the same location.

It prompted the team to issue an appeal for others to share any information they may have about modern slavery or human trafficking offences.

A spokesman said: "If you have any suspicions please do contact us and we will act accordingly.

"We value all the information we receive and would like to thank those who offer information in order to help protect and keep the communities we live and work in safe for all."