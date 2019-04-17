Huge traffic chaos in Leeds as two people taken to hospital after Stanningley Bypass crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds.

Police were called at about 3.37pm to Stanningley Bypass - but drivers have been warned there are still long delays in Leeds due to the crash and drivers heading to the cricket.

Three cars were involved in the incident.

The two people were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Two lanes were closed on the outbound side heading towards Bradford, but the road was reopened at 4.40pm.

Several bus services were also delayed or diverted during the incident, while drivers faced tailbacks of up to 40 minutes.