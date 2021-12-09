It happened in Hudson Road, Harehills, at about 3.40pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A teenage boy was found with serious knife injuries after a disturbance in the street.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hudson Road, Harehills, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

West Yorkshire Police have now arrested three youths, aged 15, 17 and 18, in connection with the incident.

They are in police custody while the investigation continues.