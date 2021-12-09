Hudson Road stabbing: Three youths arrested after teenage boy seriously injured in Harehills knife attack
Three teenagers have been arrested following a stabbing in Leeds.
It happened in Hudson Road, Harehills, at about 3.40pm yesterday (Wednesday).
A teenage boy was found with serious knife injuries after a disturbance in the street.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
West Yorkshire Police have now arrested three youths, aged 15, 17 and 18, in connection with the incident.
They are in police custody while the investigation continues.
