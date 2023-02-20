Police were called to Kings Mill Lane in Huddersfield at about 3.57am today (Monday) after a report was received of a male lying on the ground.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has launched a murder investigation and is appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body in the Kings Mill Lane area of Huddersfield this morning (Monday) at about 3.57am.

Two males aged 37 and 14 remain in custody over the suspected “targeted” attack after being initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A 19-year female has also been arrested in connection with the investigation this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old victim had suffered serious injuries from a bladed weapon and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment. Sadly, he died from his injuries on Monday morning. A scene has been in place throughout today and road closures remain in place.

DCI Alan Weekes, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are carrying out a number of fast moving enquiries following a very serious incident in Huddersfield today in which a young man has lost his life. We do believe the attack was targeted and are continuing to hold two males in custody for questioning in what has now become a murder enquiry.“I am appealing for witnesses and information from the public and would like to speak with anyone who saw the attack on the victim or suspicious activity in the Kings Mill Lane area from about 3.40am to 4am today or has any footage which can assist enquiries.”

Detective Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge of Kirklees Police, said: “Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are patrolling in the Kings Mill Lane area today to reassure residents and specially trained officers are working to support the victim’s family.

“We do recognise the concern knife crime causes in neighbourhoods and have extensive work ongoing across Kirklees with colleagues, including Operation Jemlock, to reduce this kind of offending and take action against those who carry knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tackling knife crime remains our number one priority in the District and all necessary resources are being employed to achieve it.”