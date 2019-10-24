Huddersfield grooming: Six gang members found guilty of multiple sex offences against young girls

Seven members of a West Yorkshire grooming gang have today been convicted of multiple sexual offences against young girls in Huddersfield between 2005 and 2007.

Umar Zaman, 31, and Samuel Fikru, 32, have both been found guilty of two counts of rape.

Four other men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of 12 sexual offences including rape, rape of a child under 13, arranging the commission of a child sex offence and trafficking.

They will be sentenced on November 1.

The conclusion of the trial at Leeds Crown Court today, is part of Operation Tendersea - a series of linked trials, all relating to the same police investigation into the systematic sexual exploitation of young and vulnerable girls in the Huddersfield area between 2004 and 2010.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prosecutions are the culmination of over four years’ close collaboration between West Yorkshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The evidence, submitted to the CPS following an intensive and complex police investigation, includes hours of detailed victim evidence against a large number of potential suspects.

Michael Quinn from the CPS said: “This case involved the cynical exploitation of a number of young girls by a group of predatory men in the Huddersfield area.

“These men deliberately targeted vulnerable children. The men cynically groomed and exploited children for their own sexual gratification, drawing them into a dark and sordid world in which they had little or no control over their lives.

“Sometimes the abusers used threats and violence to achieve their objective, sometimes plying the girls with alcohol or drugs. The victims were unable to make truly free or informed choices about anything they did with these men.

“Throughout, the men cared only for themselves and viewed the girls as objects to be used and abused at will.

“At the heart of this case are the victims. They have all suffered trauma as a result of their childhood abuse. They have all shown immense courage in coming forward to assist the investigation and support the prosecution case.

“I sincerely hope the convictions of their abusers today has gone some way to helping these young women rebuild their lives. Our thoughts remain with them.”