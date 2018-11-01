Huddersfield grooming gang: Four more child abusers given jail terms

Four more members of the Huddersfield grooming gang who sexually exploited and horrifically abused schoolgirls have been handed jail terms totalling 36 years

Twenty men have been handed sentences adding up to 257 years over the sickening abuse of more than a dozen young girls. The other 16 have already been jailed.

A court heard today how a mum of one of the victims wrote to the Prime Minister as she was so concerned about the abuse of her daughter.

The four men were convicted of ten offences committed against three girls after a trial which ended last month.

Sentencing the men, judge Simon Phillips, QC, described how the girls were "caught up in tide of depravity and exploitation."

Mohammed Akram - nicknamed 'Kid' - was found guilty of two offences of trafficking for sexual exploitation and two of rape, committed against two victims.

He was jailed for 17 years.

Jurors were told that one of the girls believed she was in a relationship with Akram.

Prosecutor Richard Wright, QC, said: "It was a relationship borne of sexual grooming and in which there was an imbalance of power to such an extent that any consensual activity given was not genuine and the defendant knew that."

Niaz Ahmed - nicknamed Shaq - was jailed for five years after being found guilty to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault.

Mohammed Ibrar - nicknamed Bully - was convicted of trafficking for sexual exploitation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offences relate to Ibrar forcing a girl to perform a sex act on him after taking her in his car to moors near to Oldham.

When she refused Ibrar's demands she was beaten and abandoned on the moors. He was sentenced to three years.

Asif Bashir - nicknamed Junior - was found guilty of rape and attempted rape. He was locked up for 11 years.

The court heard Bashir became increasingly violent towards the teenage victim.

During the trial Mr Wright said: "He was rough with her during sex and he would threaten and beat her up.

"She stopped consenting to sex with him but he would have sex with her regardless and that is the offence of rape."

Reporting restrictions in relation to the 20 defendants were finally lifted earlier this month after three trials were held throughout 2018.

Girls as young as 11 or 12 were cynically abused over a seven-year period for the perverted sexual gratification of their abusers.

The abuse took place between 2004 and 2011

Teenage victims were often drugged before being passed around gang members to be sexually abused.

Other girls were trafficked to remote areas such as moorlands and reservoirs where they were threatened with violence if they did not comply with their abusers' sexual demands.

Describing the abuse, Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, who presided over the first two trials, said: "The details were chilling. It was persistent and prolonged.

"Girls were raped, they were trafficked to isolated areas or to houses for the purpose of sexual abuse by those who took them or by others.

"If they didn't comply they were, on occasions, beaten.

"They were taken to so-called parties at houses where there would be older Asian men.

"On occasion drinks were spiked and many times these girls were rendered senseless.

"They would be taken to a room where, one by one, men would go and abuse these girls sexually.

The four defendants sentenced today were:

Mohammed Akram, 36, of Springdale Street, Thornton Lodge. Convicted of two offences of trafficking for sexual exploitation and two of rape. Jailed for 17 years.

Niaz Ahmed, 54, of Ned Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield. Convicted of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault. Jailed for five years.

Mohammed Imran Ibrar, 34, of Manchester Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield. Convicted of trafficking for sexual exploitation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for three years

Asif Bashir 2, 33, Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield. Convicted of rape and attempted rape. Jailed for 11 years.