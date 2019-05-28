How is HMP Leeds leading the way in preparing prisoners for life on the outside?

When an ex offender went back inside 26 years after walking out of prison he had an idea.

Eighteen months later it has come to fruition as, this week HMP Leeds launched its first construction skills academy for prisoners having brought a "business mentality" into the workings of the public sector.

HMP Leeds governor Steve Robson. Picture Tony Johnson.

Darren Hamer had been asked to speak to prisoners about his own story and experiences at HMP Wealstun, in Wetherby, and was surprised by the lack of facilities and options available that would give prisoners a realistic chance of changing their lives once they are released.

With the successful career he has forged for himself since, and working with The Yorkshire Prisons Group, funding providers APM and Bounce Back, a charity and a social enterprise focussed on training and employment of ex offenders, the project at Armley Prison is now working with its first set of offenders.

Mr Hamer, now 51, said: "I walked about in Wealstun prison and thought we have got to do something and 18 months later, here we are. I can't believe it. I was surprised at the facilities, they did not teach what was needed. This has been about bringing a business mentality into a public sector organisation."

A dedicated space has been created within the prison complex where inmates learn from tutors aspects of the trade such as tiling, plastering, joinery, painting and decorating in an initial four week course where they spend five days a week at work gaining recognised qualifications from accredited learning providers. There are opportunities to take next level tests and as the scheme is recognised in prisons across Yorkshire, if prisoners are moved they can continue with it.

Former offender Darren Hamer of Consult DJH Ltd whose idea of the scheme he has introduced to the prison. Picture Tony Johnson.

Steve Robson, the governor at HMP Leeds, admitted the prison service in the past has failed prisoners when it comes to rehabilitation.

He said: "We started to look at information out there, at where skills gaps were in the community and to try to fill those gaps and they were in hospitality and the building trade. What we have not done right as a service in the past is ask the industry what they want and what qualifications they look for.

"We have done a dis-service to prisoners with the qualifications because they have turned up to interviews where businesses have said, 'that is not the qualification we want'. We are now more focussed about looking at what qualifications the industry needs and how we can progress that prisoner."

He added that it currently costs the tax-payer £15bn each year in dealing with re-offending prisoners, many of whom return to crime because they can't get a job because of their criminal record - and so the cycle is repeated.

Prisoners training for construction skills in the workshop. Picture Tony Johnson.

Bounce Back has signed up a list of employers who have agreed to take on former prisoners and jobs that become available are advertised on a board at the academy so prisoners due for release can start the application process.

Mr Robson said: "This is about giving prisoners worthwhile qualifications, self respect and real opportunities for employment when they get out."

It was once chance that Darren Hamer, now 51, was given 26 years ago when he left HMP Lindholme as an engineering surveyor and that was all he needed. He is now the co-founder of an £80m business and employs 250 people.

He said: "I was a young person and I made a mistake and got penalised. I thought my career was finished and I could never apply for a job in that field with a criminal record. I thought it was game-over and where do I go from here?"

HMP Leeds.

However, his former tutor put his name forward when contacted by a businessman looking for a young professional. Mr Hamer left prison, met him on a Thursday and started working for him the following Monday. They have been business partners ever since.

Mr Hamer added: "Somebody was prepared to give me that opportunity and I have always felt a debt. Often when you come out you are starting two steps behind everyone else and without an opportunity you have not got a chance to turn your life around."