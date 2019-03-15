Houses searched in Chapeltown after Leeds drug arrests

Have your say

Several properties in Chapeltown have been cordoned off today after a number of arrests for drugs offences.

The houses in the Spencer Place and Harehills Avenue area are still being searched after four men were arrested by armed police on Thursday.

Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown

Response units swooped on the group near Harehills Avenue at 2.30pm yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Shortly after 2.30pm yesterday armed officers conducted an operation in the vicinity of Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, which resulted in the arrest of four men on suspicion of drugs offences.

"The men, who were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing."