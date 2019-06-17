'House of Horrors' murderer moved to Wakefield prison

Notorious serial killer, Rose West, has been moved to Wakefield’s women’s prison, HMP New Hall, it has been reported.

The 65-year-old was convicted of murdering 10 females along with her husband Fred West at their ‘House of Horrors’ home in Gloucester in the 1980s and early 1990s.

They buried the bodies under floors and in the walls of the house and under the patio in the garden.

She was given a whole-life sentence, while Fred committed suicide in his cell before being convicted. She has maintained her innocence.

Moving to the all-female prison in Flockton, she has spent the last 10 years at a jail in Durham.

HMP New Hall holds more than 300 female prisoners of all categories.

There is also another and baby unit which allows prisoners to remain with their youngsters.