Homicide police investigating at Leeds house in connection with Boxing Day murder

Police investigators have been called to a house in Leeds this afternoon as part of an ongoing murder investigation over a man who died in Beeston on Boxing Day.

Investigators were spotted in Beech Court, Leeds LS14, this afternoon and West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the police presence is in connection with the muder of a man in Robb Street, Beeston, on Boxing Day.

Police were called to a property in Beech Court, Leeds, as part of a murder investigation. Photo: Rebecca Marano

A spokesman for the force said: "Enquires have been ongoing today at a premises on Beech Court, Leeds as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of a man on Robb Street, Beeston.

"The investigation remains ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team."

Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder and remain in custody today.

A 30-year-old man, who has not been named, died after being seriously injured in a disturbance in Robb Street, Beeston.



He was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital following the incident at around 3am.

Of the seven people initially arrested, a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman remain in custody, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

A spokesman said: "Three other men and two women have been released without charge.

"A 35-year-old man is also now in custody on suspicion of murder after being arrested yesterday (Thursday).

"Officers are not yet in a position to release the dead man’s identity due to ongoing work around formal identification.

"Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."