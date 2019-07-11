Homeless Leeds man gouged one police officer's eye and bit second officer

Have your say

A HOMELESS man who gouged one police officer’s eye and bit another officer during attacks in Leeds city centre has been jailed for 23 months.

Liam McPhillips attacked PC Simon Osbourne outside Costa coffee shop on Lands Lane on August 26 2018, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor, Michael Collins said 22-year-old McPhillips had been in a toilet cubicle in Costa for more than and hour and staff called police for assistance.

PC Osbourne knocked on the toilet door and McPhillips came out of the toilet.

PC Osbourne found a small bag of cannabis in the cubicle and McPhillips asked for the drugs back before running at the officer and pushing him.

The officer took McPhillips outside where he was attacked.

McPhillips, now of Walter Cescent, Leeds, punched PC Osbourne in the face , gouged his eye and got him in a headlock with his legs.

PC Osbourne was treated in hospital and an eye clinic and had to take time off work due to blurred vision.

McPhillips was arrested for that offence but failed to attend a court hearing.

Mr Collins said at around 4.30pm on Saturday March 16 this year, PC Stephen Smith recognised McPhillips on Briggate in Leeds and attempted to arrest him.

McPhillips attacked PC Smith and the officer tackled him to the floor.

Mr Collins said: “He was using his teeth to bite into the officer’s leg. He was making growling noises and bit his leg for a second time."

PC Smith hit McPhillips in the face three times before McPhillips fled.

McPhillips admitted assaulting PC Osbourne, assaulting an emergency worker in connection with PC Smith and escaping custody.

Mitigating Craig Sutcliffe, said McPhillips was homeless at the time of the offences and did not receive a letter informing him of the date of the court appearance he missed.

Jailing McPhillips for 23 months, Judge Christopher Batty told him: "It's clear to me that you have no respect for the police."

McPhillps told the court: "My mental health was really bad at the time and I was panicking."