Holbeck stabbing investigation continues as Leeds police release four people arrested

Police have finished questioning four people arrested after a man was stabbed in the neck during a mass brawl.

Police were called to Pleasant Terrace in Holbeck at 11.37am yesterday following reports of a disturbance involving around six people.

A man found with serious injuries to his neck was taken to hospital, where he was said to be in a stable condition.

Four people - three women and one man - were arrested by police on suspicion of affray.

In an update issued today, West Yorkshire Police said all four suspects had been released.

A 23-year-old woman and 32-year-old woman remain under investigation, while no further action will be taken against 47-year-old woman and 21-year-old man.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 724 of 02/08.