Prisoners inspectors have heavily criticised Armley jail over the number of suicides and the overcrowded conditions, claiming prisoners are being locked in their cells for too long.

HMP Leeds was criticised following a recent inspection. (pic by HM Prison Inspectorate)

The HM Inspectorate of Prisons said little improvement had been made in the last 12 months following a recent study.

The report reads: “The inspection in 2022 raised serious concerns about the numbers of prisoners taking their own lives, and, despite making progress in many other areas, leaders had failed to address this vital issue - seven prisoners had taken their own lives since our inspection just 13 months ago, and Leeds now had the second highest rate of self-inflicted deaths of any prison in England and Wales.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Independent officials spent three days at the jail this July before publishing their recent findings. A new governor for HMP Leeds has been appointed since last year’s inspection, along with other leadership changes had been made which inspectors said had “slowed progress in a number of key areas”.

In relation to the worrying number of deaths, they said the prison and probation ombudsman were failing to identify risks when prisoners arrived, and that long periods spent locked in their cells were common factors in the deaths.

They also said that action to address self-harm had “started far too late and its impact on the experience of prisoners was yet to be realised”, and again pointed to the limited time spent out of cells.

Still are also needlessly still using “Covid-19 bubbles” that were implemented during lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, which was also contributing to the problem.

The inspectors found that there were still around 200 prisoners in Armley that still had no job in the prison system, despite there being enough places for everyone to work part-time.

Those without such work were spending more than 23 hours a day locked up, with just 45 minutes out of their cell. This compared to four hours for those working.

They wrote: “We found unemployment and the long periods spent locked up during the weekend were common factors in many of these deaths.”

In addition, they found the number of prisoners housed in Leeds to be of concern. They said: “HMP Leeds is an overcrowded inner-city Victorian reception prison with around 80 per cent of prisoners sharing cells designed for one. Prison leaders were unable to reduce crowding because of pressure for prisoner spaces nationally."

However, they said cells were still maintained “in reasonable condition” despite the level of overcrowding.

They also found that support for remand prisoners’ resettlement needs had improved and they now had access to a range of services including finance, benefits and debt advice. About 40 per cent of prisoners in Armley are on remand.

It was also found that reasonable progress had been made to broaden the learning curriculum and that jobs allocated were related to prisoners’ ambitions or future career goals. They said that significant progress had also been made for work attendance.