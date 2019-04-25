"Help us find these men": wife of Halifax cancer survivor beaten on night out in appeal for justice

The wife of a man attacked by a group of thugs on a night out to celebrate beating cancer has implored witnesses to come forward.

Yesterday West Yorkshire Police released an image of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident took place after the men left the Bow Legged With Brass pub on George Street.

Paul Blake, 56, was dragged to the floor and beaten by a group of men after leaving the Bow Legged With Brass pub on George Street shortly after 9pm on April 6.

He had been out in town with his wife and four friends to celebrate the fact he had been given the all-clear from skin cancer just days before.

It has since been revealed that he sustained a fractured knee and broken ribs as well as the facial injuries reported at the time of the incident. The extent of his injuries mean he is yet to return to his job as a builder.

After weeks of distress, his wife Wendy has launched an appeal for information after police revealed a CCTV image of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police wish to speak with this man in connection with an assault on George Street in Halifax on April 6.

She said: "It's been awful. We've not been able to relax since it happened.

"If anyone out there recognises these men or has any information please go to the Police. There were a lot of people in the pub that night. People must know who they are.

"Imagine it was your husband or son and you had to witness that. The next person might not be so lucky."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anybody with any information is asked to report it anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 13190178500.